All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 2100 San Antonio Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
2100 San Antonio Street
Last updated May 21 2019 at 10:35 AM

2100 San Antonio Street

2100 San Antonio Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
West University
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2100 San Antonio Street, Austin, TX 78705
West University

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
internet access
Available 06/01/19 University House - This property is a 3-minute from The University of Texas! Being a few blocks from the state capital, it is located in central Austin, great location to find summer activities! The complex is less than 3 years old, it has a fresh modern feel to it. Management is very helpful to their tenants! The monthly rent I am asking for is 35% less than what I am paying for it, this summertime apartment is a steal!\n\nFeatures:Air Conditioning, Pool, Patio, Cable Internet, Cable TV, Fully Furnished, Heating, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer, Garbage Disposal, Refrigerator, Gym, Wi-Fi, Dryer

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4893468)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2100 San Antonio Street have any available units?
2100 San Antonio Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2100 San Antonio Street have?
Some of 2100 San Antonio Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2100 San Antonio Street currently offering any rent specials?
2100 San Antonio Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2100 San Antonio Street pet-friendly?
No, 2100 San Antonio Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 2100 San Antonio Street offer parking?
Yes, 2100 San Antonio Street offers parking.
Does 2100 San Antonio Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2100 San Antonio Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2100 San Antonio Street have a pool?
Yes, 2100 San Antonio Street has a pool.
Does 2100 San Antonio Street have accessible units?
No, 2100 San Antonio Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2100 San Antonio Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2100 San Antonio Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland Onion Creek
1900 Onion Creek Parkway
Austin, TX 78748
Enfield Court Apartments
2606 Enfield Rd
Austin, TX 78703
Camino Flats
2810 Salado Street
Austin, TX 78705
The Magnolia at Crestview
7400 North Lamar Boulevard
Austin, TX 78757
The Rosedale
2211 W North Loop Blvd
Austin, TX 78756
Valley View
6701 Silvermine Dr
Austin, TX 78736
The Weaver
1401 Art Dilly Drive
Austin, TX 78702
IMT @ The Domain
3001 Esperanza Xing
Austin, TX 78758

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin