Home
/
Austin, TX
/
207 W Johanna Unit 207
Last updated April 30 2020 at 9:44 AM

207 W Johanna Unit 207

207 West Johanna Street · No Longer Available
Location

207 West Johanna Street, Austin, TX 78704
Bouldin Creek

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
dog park
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
dog park
Modern 1B/1B condo located in South Congress! - On second floor! Gorgeous, Modern 1B/1B condo located in South Congress has rooftop access with a beautiful view of the Austin skyline! Study area, Wood flooring, Stainless steel appliances, Dog park! Near restaurants, shopping and major highways! Don't miss out on this great spot! $20 will be due each month in addition to tenant's monthly rent to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4627099)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 W Johanna Unit 207 have any available units?
207 W Johanna Unit 207 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 207 W Johanna Unit 207 have?
Some of 207 W Johanna Unit 207's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 207 W Johanna Unit 207 currently offering any rent specials?
207 W Johanna Unit 207 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 W Johanna Unit 207 pet-friendly?
Yes, 207 W Johanna Unit 207 is pet friendly.
Does 207 W Johanna Unit 207 offer parking?
No, 207 W Johanna Unit 207 does not offer parking.
Does 207 W Johanna Unit 207 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 207 W Johanna Unit 207 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 W Johanna Unit 207 have a pool?
No, 207 W Johanna Unit 207 does not have a pool.
Does 207 W Johanna Unit 207 have accessible units?
No, 207 W Johanna Unit 207 does not have accessible units.
Does 207 W Johanna Unit 207 have units with dishwashers?
No, 207 W Johanna Unit 207 does not have units with dishwashers.

