207 W Johanna Unit 207

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel dog park air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly dog park

Modern 1B/1B condo located in South Congress! - On second floor! Gorgeous, Modern 1B/1B condo located in South Congress has rooftop access with a beautiful view of the Austin skyline! Study area, Wood flooring, Stainless steel appliances, Dog park! Near restaurants, shopping and major highways! Don't miss out on this great spot! $20 will be due each month in addition to tenant's monthly rent to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4627099)