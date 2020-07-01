206 W Mockingbird LN

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Location, location, location on a 0.4 acre lot! Only about 1 mile down S. Congress off Hwy 290, ~3 miles from Central Market and less than 5 miles to DT. Approx. 3 minutes to The Yard! Built in 2006 w/new updates including-new SS kitchen appliances, new granite/backsplash, tile, etc. Fresh paint and no carpet! Open floor plan with kitchen, dining and family with beautiful wood flooring and gas fireplace in main living. Large master BR and walk-in closet, gas fireplace, and updated bathrooms.