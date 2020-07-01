All apartments in Austin
Austin, TX
206 W Mockingbird LN
Last updated April 22 2020 at 9:35 PM

206 W Mockingbird LN

206 West Mockingbird Lane · No Longer Available
Location

206 West Mockingbird Lane, Austin, TX 78745
West Congress

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Location, location, location on a 0.4 acre lot! Only about 1 mile down S. Congress off Hwy 290, ~3 miles from Central Market and less than 5 miles to DT. Approx. 3 minutes to The Yard! Built in 2006 w/new updates including-new SS kitchen appliances, new granite/backsplash, tile, etc. Fresh paint and no carpet! Open floor plan with kitchen, dining and family with beautiful wood flooring and gas fireplace in main living. Large master BR and walk-in closet, gas fireplace, and updated bathrooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 W Mockingbird LN have any available units?
206 W Mockingbird LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 206 W Mockingbird LN have?
Some of 206 W Mockingbird LN's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 W Mockingbird LN currently offering any rent specials?
206 W Mockingbird LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 W Mockingbird LN pet-friendly?
No, 206 W Mockingbird LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 206 W Mockingbird LN offer parking?
Yes, 206 W Mockingbird LN offers parking.
Does 206 W Mockingbird LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 206 W Mockingbird LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 W Mockingbird LN have a pool?
No, 206 W Mockingbird LN does not have a pool.
Does 206 W Mockingbird LN have accessible units?
Yes, 206 W Mockingbird LN has accessible units.
Does 206 W Mockingbird LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 206 W Mockingbird LN does not have units with dishwashers.

