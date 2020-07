Amenities

Lovely home located in Hillcrest Neighborhood in South Austin. Ground Floor features 2 livings spaces, one opening up to the kitchen and view of the back yard with tons of natural light. Upstairs you will find the bedrooms all with no carpet. Large main bedroom features en suite bath with garden tub and walk in shower, and large spacious walk in closet. Bailey Middle School bus pick up is right across the street from this home. You don't want to miss out on this one!

