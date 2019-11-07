All apartments in Austin
Last updated August 21 2019 at 4:41 AM

2033 Philomena St

2033 Philomena Street · No Longer Available
Austin
Mueller
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Location

2033 Philomena Street, Austin, TX 78723
Mueller

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Well maintained town home in the heart of Mueller! The home features an open floor plan, bonus room, granite counter tops, lots of natural light, upstairs laundry, balcony and a small patio. Washer, dryer and fridge included. Yard maintained by HOA. Walking distance to restaurants, coffee, grocery store, pubs and movie theater. The community has too many features to list including pools and parks galore. Pets welcome (breed restrictions apply). Everything done online from application to paying rent.
Mueller Area

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2033 Philomena St have any available units?
2033 Philomena St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2033 Philomena St have?
Some of 2033 Philomena St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2033 Philomena St currently offering any rent specials?
2033 Philomena St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2033 Philomena St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2033 Philomena St is pet friendly.
Does 2033 Philomena St offer parking?
Yes, 2033 Philomena St offers parking.
Does 2033 Philomena St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2033 Philomena St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2033 Philomena St have a pool?
Yes, 2033 Philomena St has a pool.
Does 2033 Philomena St have accessible units?
No, 2033 Philomena St does not have accessible units.
Does 2033 Philomena St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2033 Philomena St has units with dishwashers.
