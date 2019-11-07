2033 Philomena St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Well maintained town home in the heart of Mueller! The home features an open floor plan, bonus room, granite counter tops, lots of natural light, upstairs laundry, balcony and a small patio. Washer, dryer and fridge included. Yard maintained by HOA. Walking distance to restaurants, coffee, grocery store, pubs and movie theater. The community has too many features to list including pools and parks galore. Pets welcome (breed restrictions apply). Everything done online from application to paying rent.

Mueller Area