Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Great 3 bedroom home in North Austin! - >>> Check out our tour video: https://youtu.be/tWsPq7xi4j8 <<<<



Charming 3 bed, 1 Bath home on large lot. Move-in ready! Two dining areas. Hard floor surfaces throughout, carpet in bedrooms. Brand new tile in bath. New HVAC. Separate large laundry room/storage facility with W/D hookups. Fully fenced back yard. Great access to major highways 183 & I-35. Easy commute to downtown.



IMPORTANT DETAILS:



BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS: 1

PARKING: Driveway

NEIGHBORHOOD: North Austin

YEAR BUILT: 1958



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Easy access to 183 and 35 Hwy.

- Great Layout

- Large back yard

- Gas Stove

- Wood vinyl flooring in the kitchen and living rooms



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- Pets negotiable. (Dogs only) Non-refundable pet fee required.

- No smoking in the home. Please go outside.

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)



**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **



