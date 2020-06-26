All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 2021 Geniveive Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
2021 Geniveive Lane
Last updated July 4 2019 at 10:13 AM

2021 Geniveive Lane

2021 Geniveive Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Parker Lane
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2021 Geniveive Lane, Austin, TX 78741
Parker Lane

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2021 Geniveive Lane Available 07/10/19 Gorgeous Condo in Edgewick - Minutes from Soco! - Minutes from SoCo and downtown with easy access to I-35, this gated community features a stylish, detached condominium so you can enjoy the privacy of your own home. Exterior home maintenance and yard upkeep is handled by the HOA, so you can spend your free time poolside instead of pushing a lawnmower. Sit back, relax and leave the hard stuff to us! This downtown Austin home is close to the hottest restaurants, the best boutique shopping, and outdoor fun at Zilker Park and Ladybird Lake.

(RLNE2744517)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2021 Geniveive Lane have any available units?
2021 Geniveive Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 2021 Geniveive Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2021 Geniveive Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2021 Geniveive Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2021 Geniveive Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2021 Geniveive Lane offer parking?
No, 2021 Geniveive Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2021 Geniveive Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2021 Geniveive Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2021 Geniveive Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2021 Geniveive Lane has a pool.
Does 2021 Geniveive Lane have accessible units?
No, 2021 Geniveive Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2021 Geniveive Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2021 Geniveive Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2021 Geniveive Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2021 Geniveive Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Meritage at Steiner Ranch
4500 Steiner Ranch Blvd
Austin, TX 78732
Montecito
3111 Parker Ln
Austin, TX 78741
South Shore District
1333 Shore District Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Still Waters
515 E Slaughter Ln
Austin, TX 78744
Colonial Grand at Canyon Pointe
9715 FM 620 N
Austin, TX 78726
The Davis SoCo
3809 S Congress Ave
Austin, TX 78704
Hidden Timber Apartments
13359 Pond Springs Rd
Austin, TX 78729
St. Edward's Apartments
125 Woodward Street
Austin, TX 78704

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin