All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 2020 Teagle Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
2020 Teagle Drive
Last updated April 19 2019 at 7:54 PM

2020 Teagle Drive

2020 Teagle Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Parker Lane
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2020 Teagle Dr, Austin, TX 78741
Parker Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
PRIVATE 3rd BEDROOM (OR OFFICE) DOWNSTAIRS! 3.5 BATHROOMS. BE THE FIRST TO LIVE IN THIS UPGRADED LOCK-N-LEAVE CONDO IN THE PREMIER EDGEWICK COMMUNITY! All Builder upgrades available including impressive granite counters and backsplash, New SS Appliances and washer / dryer, 2 decks with views of downtown, attached garage. Close to Downtown, Airport, Oracle, East Side, SoCo. Community pool and sun deck, BBQ area, 1-acre dog park! Surrounded by Mabel Davis Park and nature trails. Blinds throughout coming this month.ature trails. Fence and full blinds coming this month. GATE CODE 2015

Professionally Managed. Apply Online. Pet Fees Non Refundable.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2020 Teagle Drive have any available units?
2020 Teagle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2020 Teagle Drive have?
Some of 2020 Teagle Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2020 Teagle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2020 Teagle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2020 Teagle Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2020 Teagle Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2020 Teagle Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2020 Teagle Drive offers parking.
Does 2020 Teagle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2020 Teagle Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2020 Teagle Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2020 Teagle Drive has a pool.
Does 2020 Teagle Drive have accessible units?
No, 2020 Teagle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2020 Teagle Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2020 Teagle Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Post West Austin
4330 Bull Creek Rd
Austin, TX 78731
Jewel
1616 Royal Crest Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Oak Park
4505 Duval St
Austin, TX 78751
Bell Hill Country
8600 W Highway 71
Austin, TX 78735
43 Hyde
4310 Avenue B
Austin, TX 78751
Valley View
6701 Silvermine Dr
Austin, TX 78736
Terrain
5112 S 1st St
Austin, TX 78745
Northwest Hills
3600 Greystone Dr
Austin, TX 78731

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin