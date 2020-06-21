202 Nelray Boulevard

Amenities

2/1 House for lease in Central Austin - Available NOW! - Check out this lovely home in the heart of the North Loop neighborhood! Approximately 1300 sf in total with 2 bedrooms and one bath, hardwood floors, new central AC system, washer/dryer connections, new ceiling fans and a fantastic fenced yard. Has the perfect set-up for a home office with a separate entrance to the large approximately 400sf addition. Walk to Foreign and Domestic, Workhorse Bar, Flightpath, Epoch, Tigress etc! Ready to move in TODAY!



(RLNE5848168)