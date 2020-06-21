All apartments in Austin
202 Nelray Boulevard

202 Nelray Boulevard · (512) 827-7324
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

202 Nelray Boulevard, Austin, TX 78751
North Loop

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 202 Nelray Boulevard · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2/1 House for lease in Central Austin - Available NOW! - Check out this lovely home in the heart of the North Loop neighborhood! Approximately 1300 sf in total with 2 bedrooms and one bath, hardwood floors, new central AC system, washer/dryer connections, new ceiling fans and a fantastic fenced yard. Has the perfect set-up for a home office with a separate entrance to the large approximately 400sf addition. Walk to Foreign and Domestic, Workhorse Bar, Flightpath, Epoch, Tigress etc! Ready to move in TODAY!

(RLNE5848168)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 202 Nelray Boulevard have any available units?
202 Nelray Boulevard has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 202 Nelray Boulevard have?
Some of 202 Nelray Boulevard's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 202 Nelray Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
202 Nelray Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 Nelray Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 202 Nelray Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 202 Nelray Boulevard offer parking?
No, 202 Nelray Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 202 Nelray Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 202 Nelray Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 Nelray Boulevard have a pool?
No, 202 Nelray Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 202 Nelray Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 202 Nelray Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 202 Nelray Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 202 Nelray Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
