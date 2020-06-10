All apartments in Austin
2005 Dinsdale Lane
2005 Dinsdale Lane

2005 Dinsdale Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2005 Dinsdale Lane, Austin, TX 78741
Parker Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Gorgeous Condo in Edgewick - BRAND NEW! - Gorgeous property with high end finishes and tons of natural light. Tons of windows in living room really make the space feel warm and inviting. Wood floors in main living space and kitchen. Granite counters and dark chocolate cabinets. All stainless steel appliances. 2 balconies! Upstairs offers a computer nook and 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Beautiful property that also has great amenities and only a short trip to Downtown Austin! Come See Today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2005 Dinsdale Lane have any available units?
2005 Dinsdale Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2005 Dinsdale Lane have?
Some of 2005 Dinsdale Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2005 Dinsdale Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2005 Dinsdale Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2005 Dinsdale Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2005 Dinsdale Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2005 Dinsdale Lane offer parking?
No, 2005 Dinsdale Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2005 Dinsdale Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2005 Dinsdale Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2005 Dinsdale Lane have a pool?
No, 2005 Dinsdale Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2005 Dinsdale Lane have accessible units?
No, 2005 Dinsdale Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2005 Dinsdale Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2005 Dinsdale Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
