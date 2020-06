Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Spectacular home in Travis Heights that is updated with some of the old charm throughout.

Built in shelving, tons of storage, stunning master bathroom and kitchen with upgraded appliances. Spiral staircase to a rooftop deck off the master bedroom plus master has an additional deck Absolutely no carpet! A screened in porch perfect for entertaining, fantastic landscaping, and a gated driveway. Easy access to downtown, and a quick walk to SoCo and the Greenbelt.



