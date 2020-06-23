All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 2001 S. IH 35.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
2001 S. IH 35
Last updated October 7 2019 at 3:26 PM

2001 S. IH 35

2001 S Interstate 35 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Riverside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2001 S Interstate 35, Austin, TX 78741
Riverside

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Conveniently situated in Southeast Austin only one block south of the Hike and Bike trail is this awesome community! The location puts you within one mile of the SoCo District on S. Congress, the South Shore District, downtown Austin and Lady Bird Lake. Enjoy living in a luscious, green, environment, yet having quick access to shopping, restaurants, entertainment and Universities. Some of the many interior features include wall-to-wall vinyl plank flooring, two tone paint, stainless appliance package, updated kitchen cabinets, air conditioning, spacious closets and much more! Relax inside and unwind or head outside and enjoy a refreshing dip in the sparkling pool. Relax on the sun deck and catch up with friends. Endless possibilities here! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2001 S. IH 35 have any available units?
2001 S. IH 35 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2001 S. IH 35 have?
Some of 2001 S. IH 35's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2001 S. IH 35 currently offering any rent specials?
2001 S. IH 35 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2001 S. IH 35 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2001 S. IH 35 is pet friendly.
Does 2001 S. IH 35 offer parking?
No, 2001 S. IH 35 does not offer parking.
Does 2001 S. IH 35 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2001 S. IH 35 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2001 S. IH 35 have a pool?
Yes, 2001 S. IH 35 has a pool.
Does 2001 S. IH 35 have accessible units?
No, 2001 S. IH 35 does not have accessible units.
Does 2001 S. IH 35 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2001 S. IH 35 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Find a Sublet
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kensington Terrace
2202 W North Loop Blvd
Austin, TX 78756
Flatiron Domain
10727 Domain Drive
Austin, TX 78758
Bent Tree
8405 Bent Tree Rd
Austin, TX 78759
Springs at Lakeline
9239 Amberglen Blvd
Austin, TX 78729
Enfield Court Apartments
2606 Enfield Rd
Austin, TX 78703
Volume 3
2700 Manor Rd
Austin, TX 78722
The Salado
2704 Salado St
Austin, TX 78705
9500 Apartments
9500 Dessau Rd
Austin, TX 78754

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin