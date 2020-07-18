Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2001 Faro Drive #36 Available 08/21/20 Condo in Riverside Villas - Spacious Condo in the desirable gated "Riverside Villas" development. Conveniently located on East Riverside Drive with easy access to I-35 and just minutes away from the University of Texas, Airport, top employers and all the shopping, dining and entertainment downtown Austin has to offer! Corner unit with versatile open floor plan, two car garage, granite and stainless, includes refrigerator and washer/dryer.



(RLNE2419873)