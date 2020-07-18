All apartments in Austin
2001 Faro Drive #36

2001 Faro Drive · (512) 520-9060
Location

2001 Faro Drive, Austin, TX 78741
Pleasant Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2001 Faro Drive #36 · Avail. Aug 21

$2,150

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1639 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2001 Faro Drive #36 Available 08/21/20 Condo in Riverside Villas - Spacious Condo in the desirable gated "Riverside Villas" development. Conveniently located on East Riverside Drive with easy access to I-35 and just minutes away from the University of Texas, Airport, top employers and all the shopping, dining and entertainment downtown Austin has to offer! Corner unit with versatile open floor plan, two car garage, granite and stainless, includes refrigerator and washer/dryer.

(RLNE2419873)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2001 Faro Drive #36 have any available units?
2001 Faro Drive #36 has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2001 Faro Drive #36 have?
Some of 2001 Faro Drive #36's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2001 Faro Drive #36 currently offering any rent specials?
2001 Faro Drive #36 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2001 Faro Drive #36 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2001 Faro Drive #36 is pet friendly.
Does 2001 Faro Drive #36 offer parking?
Yes, 2001 Faro Drive #36 offers parking.
Does 2001 Faro Drive #36 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2001 Faro Drive #36 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2001 Faro Drive #36 have a pool?
No, 2001 Faro Drive #36 does not have a pool.
Does 2001 Faro Drive #36 have accessible units?
No, 2001 Faro Drive #36 does not have accessible units.
Does 2001 Faro Drive #36 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2001 Faro Drive #36 has units with dishwashers.
