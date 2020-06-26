2000 Burton

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/726ea7504e ---- Array is a renovated community located in the East Riverside Corridor, set atop a hill overlooking the Austin skyline. Our residents can take a quick run on Lady Bird Lake Hike & Bike Trail, walk to the new nightlife and dining opportunities of Riverside Dr., or make the 10-minute drive into downtown to enjoy the Rainey Street, Red River, or 6th Street districts. Array offers a range of floor plans from 700 sq. ft. one bedroom apartment homes and to 1387 sq. ft. three bedroom homes, featuring wood look flooring, designer kitchens & bathrooms, and unique accent walls. Our amenities include a state-of-the-art fitness center, dog park and pet wash station, resort-style pool with outdoor lounge and grilling, and professional sports courts. Amenities include, Bark Park, Business Center, Community Barbecue Areas, Fitness Center, Olympic Swimming Pool, On Site Laundry Facilities, Professional Sport Courts, Self-Serve Dog Wash Stations, Black Appliances, Ceiling Fans, Contemporary Fixtures, Designer Appliance Package, Designer Interior Finish, Direct Pool Access, Fenced Yards, LED Lighting, Mosaic Tile Backsplash, Rainfall Showerheads, Traditional Interior Finish Updated Cabinetry. Washer/Dryers* Wood Laminate Flooring