Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

2000 Burton

2000 Burton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2000 Burton Drive, Austin, TX 78741
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/726ea7504e ---- Array is a renovated community located in the East Riverside Corridor, set atop a hill overlooking the Austin skyline. Our residents can take a quick run on Lady Bird Lake Hike & Bike Trail, walk to the new nightlife and dining opportunities of Riverside Dr., or make the 10-minute drive into downtown to enjoy the Rainey Street, Red River, or 6th Street districts. Array offers a range of floor plans from 700 sq. ft. one bedroom apartment homes and to 1387 sq. ft. three bedroom homes, featuring wood look flooring, designer kitchens & bathrooms, and unique accent walls. Our amenities include a state-of-the-art fitness center, dog park and pet wash station, resort-style pool with outdoor lounge and grilling, and professional sports courts. Amenities include, Bark Park, Business Center, Community Barbecue Areas, Fitness Center, Olympic Swimming Pool, On Site Laundry Facilities, Professional Sport Courts, Self-Serve Dog Wash Stations, Black Appliances, Ceiling Fans, Contemporary Fixtures, Designer Appliance Package, Designer Interior Finish, Direct Pool Access, Fenced Yards, LED Lighting, Mosaic Tile Backsplash, Rainfall Showerheads, Traditional Interior Finish Updated Cabinetry. Washer/Dryers* Wood Laminate Flooring

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2000 Burton have any available units?
2000 Burton doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2000 Burton have?
Some of 2000 Burton's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2000 Burton currently offering any rent specials?
2000 Burton is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2000 Burton pet-friendly?
Yes, 2000 Burton is pet friendly.
Does 2000 Burton offer parking?
No, 2000 Burton does not offer parking.
Does 2000 Burton have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2000 Burton offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2000 Burton have a pool?
Yes, 2000 Burton has a pool.
Does 2000 Burton have accessible units?
No, 2000 Burton does not have accessible units.
Does 2000 Burton have units with dishwashers?
No, 2000 Burton does not have units with dishwashers.
