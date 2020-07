Amenities

garage pool refrigerator

The interior features of this beautiful Austorian unit boast Miele and Wolf appliances with subzero wine fridge. Direct view down to iconic Congress Ave and UT Tower, as well as views of Lake Austin.Queen Elizabeth tub in master closet with built-in shelves and TV mount in master bath. Nest thermostat, recessed lighting, convenient office nook with filing system and built in book shelves. Electric blinds, Recessed lighting. The heart of downtown, an iconic building with an iconic view.