20 Manchaca
Last updated July 22 2019 at 8:54 AM

20 Manchaca

20 Manchaca Rd · No Longer Available
Location

20 Manchaca Rd, Austin, TX 78745

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Move in Ready Home in South Austin, minutes from Downtown! 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, open concept layout with tall ceilings & large windows. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances with center island & walk in pantry. Master Suite with 2 walk in closets, Double vanity, & walk in shower. 2 car garage. Beautiful well maintained neighborhood, home is located at the end of the culdesac. Appliances & HOA included (Washer & Dryer, Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher, Yard maintenance).
*Pet Deposit $350

Owner pays for HOA which includes weekly yard maintenance

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Manchaca have any available units?
20 Manchaca doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 20 Manchaca have?
Some of 20 Manchaca's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Manchaca currently offering any rent specials?
20 Manchaca is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Manchaca pet-friendly?
Yes, 20 Manchaca is pet friendly.
Does 20 Manchaca offer parking?
Yes, 20 Manchaca offers parking.
Does 20 Manchaca have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20 Manchaca offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Manchaca have a pool?
No, 20 Manchaca does not have a pool.
Does 20 Manchaca have accessible units?
No, 20 Manchaca does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Manchaca have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20 Manchaca has units with dishwashers.
