20 Manchaca

Amenities
Move in Ready Home in South Austin, minutes from Downtown! 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, open concept layout with tall ceilings & large windows. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances with center island & walk in pantry. Master Suite with 2 walk in closets, Double vanity, & walk in shower. 2 car garage. Beautiful well maintained neighborhood, home is located at the end of the culdesac. Appliances & HOA included (Washer & Dryer, Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher, Yard maintenance).
*Pet Deposit $350
Owner pays for HOA which includes weekly yard maintenance