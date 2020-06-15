All apartments in Austin
1936 Miles Ave
1936 Miles Ave

1936 Miles Avenue · (512) 900-3990
Location

1936 Miles Avenue, Austin, TX 78745
Garrison Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1936 Miles Ave · Avail. now

$1,650

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
3-2 Home Near Manchaca Rd and William Cannon --- 1936 Miles Ave --- - Cute 3-2 home with single car enclosed carport with home access. The driveway was expanded parkinging for ample parking for residents and guests. The large fenced back yard opens into field behind providing privacy in an extended outdoor living area. Screened back porch leads into a large, fenced and pecan shaded yard. Home has an open floor plan for the Dining Room, Kitchen and Living Area. Hardwood floors in all living areas. Recently remodeled main bathroom. Kitchen has a full length bar facing the living room with reclaimed wood beneath. Large storage room off the Dining area connected to large laundry room. Near the local fire station, restaurants and shopping: Garrison Park, Crockett High School, Shopping at Cherry Creek, Westgate and Sunset Valley (Brodie Lane), Dittmar Pool, and Stephenson Nature Preserve. Quick access to Mopac and I-35 via William Cannon

(RLNE4639347)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1936 Miles Ave have any available units?
1936 Miles Ave has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1936 Miles Ave have?
Some of 1936 Miles Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1936 Miles Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1936 Miles Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1936 Miles Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1936 Miles Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1936 Miles Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1936 Miles Ave does offer parking.
Does 1936 Miles Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1936 Miles Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1936 Miles Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1936 Miles Ave has a pool.
Does 1936 Miles Ave have accessible units?
No, 1936 Miles Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1936 Miles Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1936 Miles Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
