3-2 Home Near Manchaca Rd and William Cannon --- 1936 Miles Ave --- - Cute 3-2 home with single car enclosed carport with home access. The driveway was expanded parkinging for ample parking for residents and guests. The large fenced back yard opens into field behind providing privacy in an extended outdoor living area. Screened back porch leads into a large, fenced and pecan shaded yard. Home has an open floor plan for the Dining Room, Kitchen and Living Area. Hardwood floors in all living areas. Recently remodeled main bathroom. Kitchen has a full length bar facing the living room with reclaimed wood beneath. Large storage room off the Dining area connected to large laundry room. Near the local fire station, restaurants and shopping: Garrison Park, Crockett High School, Shopping at Cherry Creek, Westgate and Sunset Valley (Brodie Lane), Dittmar Pool, and Stephenson Nature Preserve. Quick access to Mopac and I-35 via William Cannon



