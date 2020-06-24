All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 1912 Ridgemont DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1912 Ridgemont DR
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1912 Ridgemont DR

1912 Ridgemont Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Windsor Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1912 Ridgemont Drive, Austin, TX 78723
Windsor Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
SUPER convenient to major highways & ONE mile to HEB & the amazing Mueller Market District! Front living area! Kitchen wide open to the family room make it great for entertaining! Newly installed laminate floors & fresh paint throughout! Stainless steel appliances include cooktop, double ovens & refrigerator! Take the fun outside under the fantastic covered back patio while listening to the flow of the wet weather creek behind! Storage room/utility (laundry), shed & rain collection barrel too!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1912 Ridgemont DR have any available units?
1912 Ridgemont DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1912 Ridgemont DR have?
Some of 1912 Ridgemont DR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1912 Ridgemont DR currently offering any rent specials?
1912 Ridgemont DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1912 Ridgemont DR pet-friendly?
No, 1912 Ridgemont DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1912 Ridgemont DR offer parking?
No, 1912 Ridgemont DR does not offer parking.
Does 1912 Ridgemont DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1912 Ridgemont DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1912 Ridgemont DR have a pool?
No, 1912 Ridgemont DR does not have a pool.
Does 1912 Ridgemont DR have accessible units?
No, 1912 Ridgemont DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1912 Ridgemont DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1912 Ridgemont DR has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bell South Lamar
2717 South Lamar
Austin, TX 78704
Bell Quarry Hill
7000 Convict Hill Rd
Austin, TX 78749
Nalle Woods of Westlake
4700 N Capital of Texas Hwy
Austin, TX 78746
The Michael at Presidio
13535 Lyndhurst St
Austin, TX 78717
District 53
600 E 53rd St
Austin, TX 78751
Franklin Park
4509 E Saint Elmo Rd
Austin, TX 78744
Verde Apartments
2310 Wickersham Ln
Austin, TX 78741
Villas At Mueller
6103 Manor Rd
Austin, TX 78723

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin