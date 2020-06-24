1912 Ridgemont DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

SUPER convenient to major highways & ONE mile to HEB & the amazing Mueller Market District! Front living area! Kitchen wide open to the family room make it great for entertaining! Newly installed laminate floors & fresh paint throughout! Stainless steel appliances include cooktop, double ovens & refrigerator! Take the fun outside under the fantastic covered back patio while listening to the flow of the wet weather creek behind! Storage room/utility (laundry), shed & rain collection barrel too!