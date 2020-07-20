1912 E. WILLIAM CANNON

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities business center gym pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Looking for convenience, location, comfort and amenities for a great price? Look here! The dynamic South Austin location offers 'country living' in the heart of the city. Enjoy the long list of amenities including the two-tier resort-style pool, fitness center, clothes care center, business center and more! Relax inside your spacious apartment where you'll find nice kitchens, ample storage space and plenty of room for your pets of any size too! Other features include 24-hour emergency maintenance, high speed Internet access, central air conditioning and a fantastic management team. Schedule a private tour today! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.