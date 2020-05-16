Amenities
Remodeled home located in South Central is ready to go! You'll have access to Lady Bird Lake, hike & bike trails, restaurants, night life, and major thoroughfares!
Features:
Large back yard - dog and cats welcome
central AC
laminate wood floor
2 Bedrooms
Office (possible 3rd bedroom)
laundry room with W/D hook-ups
Gas stove
2 car port
Lawn care is provided in the rent. So don't worry about a thing and enjoy Austin. Walk to great restaurants and bars.
1911 Willow St
Rent $2100
Deposit $1900
Pet Deposit $300