Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Remodeled home located in South Central is ready to go! You'll have access to Lady Bird Lake, hike & bike trails, restaurants, night life, and major thoroughfares!



Features:

Large back yard - dog and cats welcome

central AC

laminate wood floor

2 Bedrooms

Office (possible 3rd bedroom)

laundry room with W/D hook-ups

Gas stove

2 car port



Lawn care is provided in the rent. So don't worry about a thing and enjoy Austin. Walk to great restaurants and bars.



1911 Willow St

Rent $2100

Deposit $1900

Pet Deposit $300