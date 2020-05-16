All apartments in Austin
Last updated April 23 2019 at 7:13 AM

1911 Willow St

1911 Willow Street · No Longer Available
Location

1911 Willow Street, Austin, TX 78702
Holly

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Remodeled home located in South Central is ready to go! You'll have access to Lady Bird Lake, hike & bike trails, restaurants, night life, and major thoroughfares!

Features:
Large back yard - dog and cats welcome
central AC
laminate wood floor
2 Bedrooms
Office (possible 3rd bedroom)
laundry room with W/D hook-ups
Gas stove
2 car port

Lawn care is provided in the rent. So don't worry about a thing and enjoy Austin. Walk to great restaurants and bars.

1911 Willow St
Rent $2100
Deposit $1900
Pet Deposit $300

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1911 Willow St have any available units?
1911 Willow St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1911 Willow St have?
Some of 1911 Willow St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1911 Willow St currently offering any rent specials?
1911 Willow St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1911 Willow St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1911 Willow St is pet friendly.
Does 1911 Willow St offer parking?
Yes, 1911 Willow St offers parking.
Does 1911 Willow St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1911 Willow St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1911 Willow St have a pool?
No, 1911 Willow St does not have a pool.
Does 1911 Willow St have accessible units?
No, 1911 Willow St does not have accessible units.
Does 1911 Willow St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1911 Willow St does not have units with dishwashers.
