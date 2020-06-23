All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 1911 Alguno Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1911 Alguno Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1911 Alguno Rd

1911 Alguno Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Brentwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1911 Alguno Road, Austin, TX 78757
Brentwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Crestview Home - 1911 Alguno Rd 78757 - Awesome mid century home in the beautiful Crestview neighborhood near Burnet and 2222/Keonig. The front entry through the garden green solid wood door reveals two skylights allowing for an open feel to the entry. 2BD/1BA, includes a family room which accesses a screened back porch through french doors. The deep back yard with privacy/chain link fencing and LOTS of shade is a welcome repast to the Texas heat and a great place for small social gathering. Most of the yard is enclosed with privacy fencing and there are two gates one on each side of the home. Hardwood floors throughout most of the home which were recently refurbished. Entry flower bed would welcome your choice of bight color spots or green herbs.. Recently installed and upgraded HVAC system.

(RLNE3368872)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1911 Alguno Rd have any available units?
1911 Alguno Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1911 Alguno Rd have?
Some of 1911 Alguno Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1911 Alguno Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1911 Alguno Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1911 Alguno Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1911 Alguno Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1911 Alguno Rd offer parking?
No, 1911 Alguno Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1911 Alguno Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1911 Alguno Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1911 Alguno Rd have a pool?
No, 1911 Alguno Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1911 Alguno Rd have accessible units?
No, 1911 Alguno Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1911 Alguno Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1911 Alguno Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Flatiron Domain
10727 Domain Drive
Austin, TX 78758
Bell Quarry Hill
7000 Convict Hill Rd
Austin, TX 78749
Pressler
507 Pressler St
Austin, TX 78703
Keystone
5230 Thunder Creek Rd
Austin, TX 78759
Ovation
2425 E Riverside Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Volume 1
2506 Manor Rd
Austin, TX 78722
Scofield Park
2601 Scofield Ridge Pkwy
Austin, TX 78727
Juniper Springs
3500 Greystone Dr
Austin, TX 78731

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin