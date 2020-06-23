Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Crestview Home - 1911 Alguno Rd 78757 - Awesome mid century home in the beautiful Crestview neighborhood near Burnet and 2222/Keonig. The front entry through the garden green solid wood door reveals two skylights allowing for an open feel to the entry. 2BD/1BA, includes a family room which accesses a screened back porch through french doors. The deep back yard with privacy/chain link fencing and LOTS of shade is a welcome repast to the Texas heat and a great place for small social gathering. Most of the yard is enclosed with privacy fencing and there are two gates one on each side of the home. Hardwood floors throughout most of the home which were recently refurbished. Entry flower bed would welcome your choice of bight color spots or green herbs.. Recently installed and upgraded HVAC system.



(RLNE3368872)