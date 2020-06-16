1910 WILLOW CREEK DR.

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool bbq/grill internet access volleyball court

This well-run, gorgeous community is conveniently located right on the UT shuttle route and the Lady Bird hike and bike trails. Live mere minutes from IH-35, ACC, 6th Street and some of Austin?s finest dining, entertainment and live music venues! These spacious apartments feature ceiling fans, oversized closets, a patio/balcony, ceramic tile entryway and it?s cable and Internet ready! Community amenities include two sparkling pools, lush landscaping, a complimentary DVD library, sand and water volleyball, a sun deck and arbor and BBQ/picnic areas! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.