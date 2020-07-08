1909 Rio Grande St

Amenities

Hi,

My name is Kayla. My roommate and I are looking to sublease our apartment from Aug 2020 onwards. However, if you would like to move in earlier, we can arrange a discount. The apartment building is called Signature 1909 and the location is very close to UT. Our apartment is the largest 2 bedroom model within that apartment. The management there is incredible and highly responsive; All you have to do is submit a request on the Signatures portal and someone will come and fix it for free. High-speed Wifi, comprehensive gym, swimming pool, and barbeque amenities are included in rent as well. The current rent is listed for the 2 bedrooms. However, if you would like only one bedroom, the rent will be cut in half. Each room has a lock on it and you will share a common kitchen and living room space. There is also a very nice dryer and washing machine that is located inside the apartment. The pictures included are from the apartments website but I assure you the 2 bedroom we are leasing out looks very similar. If you need more information, dont hesitate to contact me at 737-230-7385.