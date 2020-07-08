All apartments in Austin
1909 Rio Grande St

1909 Rio Grande Street · No Longer Available
Location

1909 Rio Grande Street, Austin, TX 78705
West University

Amenities

gym
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Hi,
My name is Kayla. My roommate and I are looking to sublease our apartment from Aug 2020 onwards. However, if you would like to move in earlier, we can arrange a discount. The apartment building is called Signature 1909 and the location is very close to UT. Our apartment is the largest 2 bedroom model within that apartment. The management there is incredible and highly responsive; All you have to do is submit a request on the Signatures portal and someone will come and fix it for free. High-speed Wifi, comprehensive gym, swimming pool, and barbeque amenities are included in rent as well. The current rent is listed for the 2 bedrooms. However, if you would like only one bedroom, the rent will be cut in half. Each room has a lock on it and you will share a common kitchen and living room space. There is also a very nice dryer and washing machine that is located inside the apartment. The pictures included are from the apartments website but I assure you the 2 bedroom we are leasing out looks very similar. If you need more information, dont hesitate to contact me at 737-230-7385.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1909 Rio Grande St have any available units?
1909 Rio Grande St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1909 Rio Grande St have?
Some of 1909 Rio Grande St's amenities include gym, pool, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1909 Rio Grande St currently offering any rent specials?
1909 Rio Grande St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1909 Rio Grande St pet-friendly?
No, 1909 Rio Grande St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1909 Rio Grande St offer parking?
No, 1909 Rio Grande St does not offer parking.
Does 1909 Rio Grande St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1909 Rio Grande St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1909 Rio Grande St have a pool?
Yes, 1909 Rio Grande St has a pool.
Does 1909 Rio Grande St have accessible units?
No, 1909 Rio Grande St does not have accessible units.
Does 1909 Rio Grande St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1909 Rio Grande St does not have units with dishwashers.

