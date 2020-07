Amenities

pet friendly playground carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities playground cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Tranquilo House - Minutes to downtown Austin, Austin Bergstrom Airport, McKinney State Park and 2 golf courses. Kendra page park is right down the street and Onion Creek Soccer complex l=plus multiple greenbelts all within walking distance. Fresh Paint, new carpets, and a huge back yard ready for your outdoor gatherings. Just down the a couple doors down to the the associations community park and playground!



(RLNE5076752)