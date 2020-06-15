All apartments in Austin
1906 Melissa Oaks Lane
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

1906 Melissa Oaks Lane

1906 Melissa Oaks Lane · (512) 618-9228
Location

1906 Melissa Oaks Lane, Austin, TX 78744

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1906 Melissa Oaks Lane · Avail. Jul 1

$1,795

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1686 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1906 Melissa Oaks Lane Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 3/2/2 at Crossing At Onion Creek! - $20 will be due each month in addition to tenant's monthly rent to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. Beautiful 3/2/2, Open gourmet kitchen to breakfast and living room with all appliances and walk in pantry, Corner fireplace, Master suite with walk in shower and garden tub, Gorgeous landscaping in back yard with pergola covered patio.

(RLNE4807051)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1906 Melissa Oaks Lane have any available units?
1906 Melissa Oaks Lane has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1906 Melissa Oaks Lane have?
Some of 1906 Melissa Oaks Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1906 Melissa Oaks Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1906 Melissa Oaks Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1906 Melissa Oaks Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1906 Melissa Oaks Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1906 Melissa Oaks Lane offer parking?
No, 1906 Melissa Oaks Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1906 Melissa Oaks Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1906 Melissa Oaks Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1906 Melissa Oaks Lane have a pool?
No, 1906 Melissa Oaks Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1906 Melissa Oaks Lane have accessible units?
No, 1906 Melissa Oaks Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1906 Melissa Oaks Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1906 Melissa Oaks Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
