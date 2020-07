Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Enjoy a Contemporary Metro Livelihood with Easy access to Mopac and Downtown! Close to shopping and restaurants. Very nice finish throughout the home - Inside and Out!



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,199, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $2,199, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.