1905 East 8th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly cats allowed

Beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bath home in Austin, TX. This renovated house has hardwood flooring throughout and plenty of windows to let in natural light. The kitchen comes with modern appliances and plenty of counter space. The backyard comes with a covered patio, great for entertaining guests. Great location right off East 8th with plenty of eating and shopping options nearby and across from Huston-Tillotson College.



April move-in special - significantly reduce move-in costs with the help of our partner, Rhino! Pay only a small monthly fee (~$15-30) to replace the upfront security deposit.

