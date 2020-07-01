All apartments in Austin
1905 East 8th Street

Location

1905 East 8th Street, Austin, TX 78702
Central East Austin

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bath home in Austin, TX. This renovated house has hardwood flooring throughout and plenty of windows to let in natural light. The kitchen comes with modern appliances and plenty of counter space. The backyard comes with a covered patio, great for entertaining guests. Great location right off East 8th with plenty of eating and shopping options nearby and across from Huston-Tillotson College.

April move-in special - significantly reduce move-in costs with the help of our partner, Rhino! Pay only a small monthly fee (~$15-30) to replace the upfront security deposit.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1905 East 8th Street have any available units?
1905 East 8th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1905 East 8th Street have?
Some of 1905 East 8th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1905 East 8th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1905 East 8th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1905 East 8th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1905 East 8th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1905 East 8th Street offer parking?
No, 1905 East 8th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1905 East 8th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1905 East 8th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1905 East 8th Street have a pool?
No, 1905 East 8th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1905 East 8th Street have accessible units?
No, 1905 East 8th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1905 East 8th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1905 East 8th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

