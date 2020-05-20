All apartments in Austin
Last updated June 2 2020 at 3:47 PM

1900 Cullen AVE

1900 Cullen Avenue · (512) 992-3409
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1900 Cullen Avenue, Austin, TX 78757
Crestview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 846 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
Newer Executive Soft Contemporary - comfort at every turn - in and out. Style defines open living for the social rhythms of life and retreat privacy spaces served up for the quiet moments - the perfect combination. Add in sweetness with the integrated indoor/outdoor living designs and your own outdoor lounge and yard -SCORE - is the operative word! In the pulse of Brentwood with; Barley Swine, Bartlets, Central Market, Crestview Metro, Urban Bike Trails and the Burnet Mile Venues - it's time to go home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1900 Cullen AVE have any available units?
1900 Cullen AVE has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 1900 Cullen AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1900 Cullen AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1900 Cullen AVE pet-friendly?
No, 1900 Cullen AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1900 Cullen AVE offer parking?
No, 1900 Cullen AVE does not offer parking.
Does 1900 Cullen AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1900 Cullen AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1900 Cullen AVE have a pool?
No, 1900 Cullen AVE does not have a pool.
Does 1900 Cullen AVE have accessible units?
No, 1900 Cullen AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1900 Cullen AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1900 Cullen AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1900 Cullen AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1900 Cullen AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
