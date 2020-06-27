All apartments in Austin
Last updated November 9 2019 at 12:35 PM

1822 W. 11th Street

1822 West 11th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1822 West 11th Street, Austin, TX 78703
Clarksville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
W 11th St House - Spacious modern family home available! This large 5 bed 3 bath house is perfect for the those looking for a space to grow in. Everything you need including washer, dryer, fireplace, high ceilings, patio, driveway, front porch, and back garden. Theres even a back apartment for separated living or extra office space. The open floor plan lends itself to lots of natural light and cheery atmosphere. This charming home is located in West Austin, minutes from local favorites, restaurants, and parks, as well as the green belt walking trail. Reach out today to schedule a tour!

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5056360)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1822 W. 11th Street have any available units?
1822 W. 11th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1822 W. 11th Street have?
Some of 1822 W. 11th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1822 W. 11th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1822 W. 11th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1822 W. 11th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1822 W. 11th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1822 W. 11th Street offer parking?
No, 1822 W. 11th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1822 W. 11th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1822 W. 11th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1822 W. 11th Street have a pool?
No, 1822 W. 11th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1822 W. 11th Street have accessible units?
No, 1822 W. 11th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1822 W. 11th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1822 W. 11th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
