1822 W. 11th Street

W 11th St House - Spacious modern family home available! This large 5 bed 3 bath house is perfect for the those looking for a space to grow in. Everything you need including washer, dryer, fireplace, high ceilings, patio, driveway, front porch, and back garden. Theres even a back apartment for separated living or extra office space. The open floor plan lends itself to lots of natural light and cheery atmosphere. This charming home is located in West Austin, minutes from local favorites, restaurants, and parks, as well as the green belt walking trail. Reach out today to schedule a tour!



No Dogs Allowed



