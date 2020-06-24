1821 Village Oak Ct

Amenities

3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath for Rent in 78704 - Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath for rent in 78704! Wood & tile flooring through out the main living areas! Open floor plan. Granite counter tops in the kitchen plus a center island that doubles as a breakfast bar. The downstairs features a spacious living area with a fireplace & an office! Second living area upstairs. The master suite is generous & offers a double vanity, separate shower & garden tub & a walk-in closet. Utility room, single car garage & a private, fenced backyard with a patio! This home is conveniently located near Zilker Park, Lamar Blvd, SOCO & downtown Austin!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4714300)