1821 Village Oak Ct
Last updated May 10 2019 at 10:55 AM

1821 Village Oak Ct

1821 Village Oak Court · No Longer Available
Location

1821 Village Oak Court, Austin, TX 78704
South Lamar

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath for Rent in 78704 - Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath for rent in 78704! Wood & tile flooring through out the main living areas! Open floor plan. Granite counter tops in the kitchen plus a center island that doubles as a breakfast bar. The downstairs features a spacious living area with a fireplace & an office! Second living area upstairs. The master suite is generous & offers a double vanity, separate shower & garden tub & a walk-in closet. Utility room, single car garage & a private, fenced backyard with a patio! This home is conveniently located near Zilker Park, Lamar Blvd, SOCO & downtown Austin!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4714300)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1821 Village Oak Ct have any available units?
1821 Village Oak Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1821 Village Oak Ct have?
Some of 1821 Village Oak Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1821 Village Oak Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1821 Village Oak Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1821 Village Oak Ct pet-friendly?
No, 1821 Village Oak Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1821 Village Oak Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1821 Village Oak Ct offers parking.
Does 1821 Village Oak Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1821 Village Oak Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1821 Village Oak Ct have a pool?
No, 1821 Village Oak Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1821 Village Oak Ct have accessible units?
No, 1821 Village Oak Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1821 Village Oak Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1821 Village Oak Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
