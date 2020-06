Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Central Austin waterfront, poolside Condo. - Beautiful central Austin waterfront Condo across from downtown. Unit available furnished or unfurnished. Furnished for $1900 Located walking distance to new Oracle complex! Gated community with waterfront deck and access to boardwalk. Kayak storage available next to lake. Nicely remodeled with top grade appliances. Lots of covered parking available. Willing to go with a six month lease for $2000



