1817 E. OLTORF STREET

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dogs allowed recently renovated stainless steel pool

Come home to a colorful, modern community with quick access to downtown. Look forward to a laid back lifestyle with plenty of perks including two swimming pools, BBQ grills, a cyber station, bocce ball court and agility dog park. Eclectic shops, great nightlife and plenty of amazing restaurants are nearby as well!



Many of the apartments here are newly renovated and feature designer nickel lighting, faux wood flooring, black or stainless steel appliances, ample exterior storage and washer/dryer connections. Get ready to relax in style!

