All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 1817 E. OLTORF STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1817 E. OLTORF STREET
Last updated April 12 2019 at 11:45 PM

1817 E. OLTORF STREET

1817 Oltorf St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Parker Lane
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1817 Oltorf St, Austin, TX 78741
Parker Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bocce court
dog park
pool
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come home to a colorful, modern community with quick access to downtown. Look forward to a laid back lifestyle with plenty of perks including two swimming pools, BBQ grills, a cyber station, bocce ball court and agility dog park. Eclectic shops, great nightlife and plenty of amazing restaurants are nearby as well!

Many of the apartments here are newly renovated and feature designer nickel lighting, faux wood flooring, black or stainless steel appliances, ample exterior storage and washer/dryer connections. Get ready to relax in style!
* Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information.
* Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1817 E. OLTORF STREET have any available units?
1817 E. OLTORF STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1817 E. OLTORF STREET have?
Some of 1817 E. OLTORF STREET's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1817 E. OLTORF STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1817 E. OLTORF STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1817 E. OLTORF STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1817 E. OLTORF STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1817 E. OLTORF STREET offer parking?
No, 1817 E. OLTORF STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1817 E. OLTORF STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1817 E. OLTORF STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1817 E. OLTORF STREET have a pool?
Yes, 1817 E. OLTORF STREET has a pool.
Does 1817 E. OLTORF STREET have accessible units?
No, 1817 E. OLTORF STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1817 E. OLTORF STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1817 E. OLTORF STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lakes at Renaissance Park
14000 Renaissance Ct
Austin, TX 78728
Polo Club
8519 Cahill Dr
Austin, TX 78729
Le Montreaux Apartments
3605 Steck Ave
Austin, TX 78759
Tambaleo 2311
2311 S 5th St
Austin, TX 78704
Velo Flats
2606 Wheless Ln
Austin, TX 78723
Ladera Apartment Homes
7500 South IH-35
Austin, TX 78745
The Park at Estancia
820 Camino Vaquero Parkway
Austin, TX 78652
Valley View
6701 Silvermine Dr
Austin, TX 78736

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin