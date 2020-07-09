All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 1807 W 38th ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1807 W 38th ST
Last updated April 17 2019 at 9:53 AM

1807 W 38th ST

1807 38th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Rosedale
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1807 38th St, Austin, TX 78731
Rosedale

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
Minutes to downtown in very nice West Austin quiet neighborhood of Oakmont Heights This is a nice large efficiency big enough for living/dining/bedroom with hardwood floors and its own fenced private back yard. Walk to Central Market, Shoal Creek Park original Kerbey Lane Cafe, grocery store, and many other shops and businesses from this beautiful secluded neighborhood of Bull Creek. North of 35th Street cross from Bykerwood. Alley access and parking space off the alley. Washer/dry at carpet of 2nd unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1807 W 38th ST have any available units?
1807 W 38th ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1807 W 38th ST have?
Some of 1807 W 38th ST's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1807 W 38th ST currently offering any rent specials?
1807 W 38th ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1807 W 38th ST pet-friendly?
No, 1807 W 38th ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1807 W 38th ST offer parking?
Yes, 1807 W 38th ST offers parking.
Does 1807 W 38th ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1807 W 38th ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1807 W 38th ST have a pool?
No, 1807 W 38th ST does not have a pool.
Does 1807 W 38th ST have accessible units?
No, 1807 W 38th ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1807 W 38th ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1807 W 38th ST has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villages at Turtle Rock
12800 Turtle Rock Rd
Austin, TX 78729
Villages at the Domain
11011 Domain Dr
Austin, TX 78758
Oak Park
4505 Duval St
Austin, TX 78751
Volume 5
2500 E 22nd St
Austin, TX 78722
Mesh 1 Apartments
2101 Elmont Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Retreat at Barton Creek
3816 S Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78704
Camden Shadow Brook
811 W Slaughter Ln
Austin, TX 78748
Copper Mill
10000 N Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78753

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin