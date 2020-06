Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven Property Amenities coffee bar parking

Great Location! 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex available for move in August 1st. Laminate flooring with spacious living space nestled on a quiet street in the heart of 78704! Walk to trendy coffee shops, cafes, restaurants and entertainment! Easy access to I-35, MoPac and Zilker Park. Great for entertaining or just your own piece of serenity.