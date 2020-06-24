1801 EVERGREEN AVE Available 07/15/20 1-1 - 1137 sq. ft. $1595.00 - 1801 Evergreen - One bedroom home (1137 sq. ft.) w/covered carport near Lamar/W Mary! Home has lots of closet/storage space. Custom drapes in Living Room. Unique private setting w/community washer/dryer. No personnel items can be on porch or carport. NO PETS. **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 30 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% off your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.
No Pets Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
