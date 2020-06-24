All apartments in Austin
1801 EVERGREEN AVE

1801 Evergreen Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1801 Evergreen Ave, Austin, TX 78704
Zilker

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
1801 EVERGREEN AVE Available 07/15/20 1-1 - 1137 sq. ft. $1595.00 - 1801 Evergreen - One bedroom home (1137 sq. ft.) w/covered carport near Lamar/W Mary! Home has lots of closet/storage space. Custom drapes in Living Room. Unique private setting w/community washer/dryer. No personnel items can be on porch or carport. NO PETS. **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 30 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% off your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4770468)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1801 EVERGREEN AVE have any available units?
1801 EVERGREEN AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1801 EVERGREEN AVE have?
Some of 1801 EVERGREEN AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1801 EVERGREEN AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1801 EVERGREEN AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1801 EVERGREEN AVE pet-friendly?
No, 1801 EVERGREEN AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1801 EVERGREEN AVE offer parking?
Yes, 1801 EVERGREEN AVE offers parking.
Does 1801 EVERGREEN AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1801 EVERGREEN AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1801 EVERGREEN AVE have a pool?
No, 1801 EVERGREEN AVE does not have a pool.
Does 1801 EVERGREEN AVE have accessible units?
No, 1801 EVERGREEN AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1801 EVERGREEN AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1801 EVERGREEN AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
