1724 E 38th St
Last updated June 4 2019 at 9:34 AM
1724 E 38th St
1724 East 38th Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1724 East 38th Street, Austin, TX 78722
Cherrywood
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1724 E 38th St have any available units?
1724 E 38th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 1724 E 38th St currently offering any rent specials?
1724 E 38th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1724 E 38th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1724 E 38th St is pet friendly.
Does 1724 E 38th St offer parking?
No, 1724 E 38th St does not offer parking.
Does 1724 E 38th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1724 E 38th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1724 E 38th St have a pool?
No, 1724 E 38th St does not have a pool.
Does 1724 E 38th St have accessible units?
No, 1724 E 38th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1724 E 38th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1724 E 38th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1724 E 38th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1724 E 38th St does not have units with air conditioning.
