All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 1716 Justin Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1716 Justin Lane
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:00 AM

1716 Justin Lane

1716 Justin Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Crestview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1716 Justin Lane, Austin, TX 78757
Crestview

Amenities

patio / balcony
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
The owner of this charming 3 bedroom home has decided to list the home for a fantastic price. You wont find another 3 bedroom in the Crestview area for less than $1800. Available for move-in the first week of May. This one will move fast so schedule your tour today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1716 Justin Lane have any available units?
1716 Justin Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 1716 Justin Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1716 Justin Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1716 Justin Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1716 Justin Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1716 Justin Lane offer parking?
No, 1716 Justin Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1716 Justin Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1716 Justin Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1716 Justin Lane have a pool?
No, 1716 Justin Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1716 Justin Lane have accessible units?
No, 1716 Justin Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1716 Justin Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1716 Justin Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1716 Justin Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1716 Justin Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fort Branch at Truman's Landing
5800 Techni Center Dr
Austin, TX 78721
Su Casa
109 W 39th St
Austin, TX 78751
The Elizabeth
13500 Lyndhurst Street
Austin, TX 78717
Ridgecrest
3101 Wells Branch Pkwy
Austin, TX 78728
Oakville
7011 W Parmer Ln
Austin, TX 78729
Warwick
2907 West Ave
Austin, TX 78705
Westerly 360
2500 Walsh Tarlton Ln
Austin, TX 78746
Skyhouse Austin
51 Rainey St
Austin, TX 78701

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin