1712 Bush Coat - Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in Pioneer Crossing. Located close to IH 35 and 290, this home has easy access to Downtown Austin, shopping, dining, and recreation. It is also just minutes away from Dell, General Motors, and Samsung.

*sign until June 30, 2021, and rent will be $1,525/mo



Pets ok- only dogs/breed restrictions.

No Smoking



No Cats Allowed



