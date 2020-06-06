All apartments in Austin
1711 Payne Ave

1711 Payne Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1711 Payne Avenue, Austin, TX 78757
Brentwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
extra storage
This is a great, updated single family home located in the heart of wonderful Crestview. The house has hardwood floors throughout, cathedral ceilings with wooden beams, and a nicely remodeled kitchen. The large master suite is located at the back of the house, and has a spacious bathroom and walk in closet. There is a wonderful, private yard with a large deck, huge shade trees, and an outbuilding for additional storage. The location is so convenient to the neighborhood park and Brentwood Elementary.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1711 Payne Ave have any available units?
1711 Payne Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1711 Payne Ave have?
Some of 1711 Payne Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1711 Payne Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1711 Payne Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1711 Payne Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1711 Payne Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1711 Payne Ave offer parking?
No, 1711 Payne Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1711 Payne Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1711 Payne Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1711 Payne Ave have a pool?
No, 1711 Payne Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1711 Payne Ave have accessible units?
No, 1711 Payne Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1711 Payne Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1711 Payne Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

