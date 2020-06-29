1710 Arcilla St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly new construction

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage new construction pet friendly

New Construction Home Available in Park Place at Riverside! - New Construction! This home features professionally designed landscaping, attached garage, upstairs loft, huge walk-in double rain shower in master that fits two people, energy efficient, 8' mahogany entry door, 36" poplar cabinets & under cabinet lighting, Silestone vanities, Fridge, washer & dryer, recessed lighting, covered porch w/ sun screen. Park East gives you the best of Austin living, dining & education, ease of transportation+incredible location. 1 bedroom plus office/flex room downstairs, and master and other bedroom upstairs gives ultimate flexibility. Work+live space, or give guests plenty of privacy. Open kitchen with center island breakfast bar and stools, quartz counter tops, makes for one fancy kitchen. Along with the open living space, the sun-shaded back patio right off the living room makes entertaining a breeze. To view all of our available properties, please visit our website at www.alpsmgmt.com.



(RLNE5163986)