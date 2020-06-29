All apartments in Austin
1710 Arcilla St
1710 Arcilla St

1710 Arcilla Street · No Longer Available
Location

1710 Arcilla Street, Austin, TX 78741
Montopolis

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
New Construction Home Available in Park Place at Riverside! - New Construction! This home features professionally designed landscaping, attached garage, upstairs loft, huge walk-in double rain shower in master that fits two people, energy efficient, 8' mahogany entry door, 36" poplar cabinets & under cabinet lighting, Silestone vanities, Fridge, washer & dryer, recessed lighting, covered porch w/ sun screen. Park East gives you the best of Austin living, dining & education, ease of transportation+incredible location. 1 bedroom plus office/flex room downstairs, and master and other bedroom upstairs gives ultimate flexibility. Work+live space, or give guests plenty of privacy. Open kitchen with center island breakfast bar and stools, quartz counter tops, makes for one fancy kitchen. Along with the open living space, the sun-shaded back patio right off the living room makes entertaining a breeze. To view all of our available properties, please visit our website at www.alpsmgmt.com.

(RLNE5163986)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1710 Arcilla St have any available units?
1710 Arcilla St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1710 Arcilla St have?
Some of 1710 Arcilla St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1710 Arcilla St currently offering any rent specials?
1710 Arcilla St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1710 Arcilla St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1710 Arcilla St is pet friendly.
Does 1710 Arcilla St offer parking?
Yes, 1710 Arcilla St offers parking.
Does 1710 Arcilla St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1710 Arcilla St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1710 Arcilla St have a pool?
No, 1710 Arcilla St does not have a pool.
Does 1710 Arcilla St have accessible units?
No, 1710 Arcilla St does not have accessible units.
Does 1710 Arcilla St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1710 Arcilla St has units with dishwashers.
