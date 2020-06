Amenities

Almost like new! 1-story 3 bedroom/2 bath home in Retreat at Tech Ridge. Very open floor plan. Upgraded wooden floors, granite counter tops, cabinets, and large backyard patio. No carpet. Fridge, washer, and dryer included. Near major employers such as Dell, Samsung, Applied Materials. Accessible to 35 and toll roads. Nice park with sports court in the community. Available now. Pets negotiable.