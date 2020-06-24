All apartments in Austin
1708 Strobel LN
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1708 Strobel LN

1708 Strobel Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1708 Strobel Lane, Austin, TX 78748

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
GORGEOUS + NEWLY UPDATED IN HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER SOUTH AUSTIN!! Located perfectly close to the elusive Bauerle Ranch Park, this rental home has everything you are looking for. This immaculately maintained 3 bed/2 bath house w/ several thoughtful upgrades. Custom counters, new upgraded flooring, open family/living/kitchen, huge bathroom, "must-see" landscaping complete with sprinkler system. Beautiful custom stone work borders the back yard and is covered by a spacious patio. Don't miss it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1708 Strobel LN have any available units?
1708 Strobel LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1708 Strobel LN have?
Some of 1708 Strobel LN's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1708 Strobel LN currently offering any rent specials?
1708 Strobel LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1708 Strobel LN pet-friendly?
No, 1708 Strobel LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1708 Strobel LN offer parking?
Yes, 1708 Strobel LN offers parking.
Does 1708 Strobel LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1708 Strobel LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1708 Strobel LN have a pool?
No, 1708 Strobel LN does not have a pool.
Does 1708 Strobel LN have accessible units?
No, 1708 Strobel LN does not have accessible units.
Does 1708 Strobel LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1708 Strobel LN has units with dishwashers.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

