All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 1703 Riverview Street - B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1703 Riverview Street - B
Last updated July 20 2019 at 5:44 PM

1703 Riverview Street - B

1703 Riverview Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
East Cesar Chavez
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1703 Riverview Street, Austin, TX 78702
East Cesar Chavez

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Amazing location on the Colorado River and Fiesta Gardens park. Most desirable East Austin neighborhood. Beautiful old victorian home on a large corner lot. Stainless steel appliance, wood and hard tile floors. High ceilings, large windows with lots of natural lights. Common yard and wrap around porch.
Amazing location on the Colorado River and Fiesta Gardens park. Most desirable East Austin neighborhood. Beautiful old victorian home on a large corner lot. Stainless steel appliance, wood and hard tile floors. High ceilings, large windows with lots of natural lights. Common yard and wrap around porch.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1703 Riverview Street - B have any available units?
1703 Riverview Street - B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1703 Riverview Street - B have?
Some of 1703 Riverview Street - B's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1703 Riverview Street - B currently offering any rent specials?
1703 Riverview Street - B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1703 Riverview Street - B pet-friendly?
Yes, 1703 Riverview Street - B is pet friendly.
Does 1703 Riverview Street - B offer parking?
Yes, 1703 Riverview Street - B offers parking.
Does 1703 Riverview Street - B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1703 Riverview Street - B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1703 Riverview Street - B have a pool?
No, 1703 Riverview Street - B does not have a pool.
Does 1703 Riverview Street - B have accessible units?
No, 1703 Riverview Street - B does not have accessible units.
Does 1703 Riverview Street - B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1703 Riverview Street - B has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Find a Sublet
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

RARE Apartments
6407 Springdale Rd
Austin, TX 78723
Candela
1614 East 6th Street
Austin, TX 78702
Easton Hills
1900 Burton Dr
Austin, TX 78741
33 Hundred
3300 Wells Branch Pkwy
Austin, TX 78728
Duet on 39th
305 W 39th St
Austin, TX 78751
Legends Lakeline
9725 N Lake Creek Pkwy
Austin, TX 78717
Gables Park Tower
111 Sandra Muraida Way
Austin, TX 78703
Post South Lamar
1500 S Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78704

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin