1700 E 4th St

Amenities
Be the envy of all your friends when you move in here! Every apartment luxury you could ever wish for is right at your fingertips!
Amenities include:
Rooftop Lounge
Game Room
Wi-Fi
Coffee Bar
Business Center
Lifestyle Fitness Center with Spin Room
Resort Style Pool
Parking Garage
Bike Storage
Outdoor Grill Area
Gated Community
Fire Pit
Elevator Access
Inside you'll find granite counters, oversized walk-in closets, a washer and dryer, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, elevated ceilings, upgraded cabinets and glass subway tile backsplash.
* Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information.
* Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.