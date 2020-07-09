All apartments in Austin
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1700 E 4th St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1700 E 4th St

1700 4th St · No Longer Available
Location

1700 4th St, Austin, TX 78702
East Cesar Chavez

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
internet cafe
elevator
fire pit
gym
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
Be the envy of all your friends when you move in here! Every apartment luxury you could ever wish for is right at your fingertips!

Amenities include:

Rooftop Lounge
Game Room
Wi-Fi
Coffee Bar
Business Center
Lifestyle Fitness Center with Spin Room
Resort Style Pool
Parking Garage
Bike Storage
Outdoor Grill Area
Gated Community
Fire Pit
Elevator Access

Inside you'll find granite counters, oversized walk-in closets, a washer and dryer, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, elevated ceilings, upgraded cabinets and glass subway tile backsplash.
* Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information.
* Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1700 E 4th St have any available units?
1700 E 4th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1700 E 4th St have?
Some of 1700 E 4th St's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1700 E 4th St currently offering any rent specials?
1700 E 4th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1700 E 4th St pet-friendly?
No, 1700 E 4th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1700 E 4th St offer parking?
Yes, 1700 E 4th St offers parking.
Does 1700 E 4th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1700 E 4th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1700 E 4th St have a pool?
Yes, 1700 E 4th St has a pool.
Does 1700 E 4th St have accessible units?
No, 1700 E 4th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1700 E 4th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1700 E 4th St does not have units with dishwashers.

