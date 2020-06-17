1630 E Riverside Dr

Amenities
Off in the distance from the balcony of your new swanky Riverside apartment you see a brightly lit kayak. And then another.and another. Soon, you see a brigade of hundreds of flashy kayaks all vying for a better position to get a better look at...you apparently. Together the crowd begins chanting with cheerful ferocity. "Speech!! Speech!!" they demand, waiting to linger on your every word.
Not expecting this sudden kayak parade in your honor, you begin to improvise your first "State of the Austin" speech. Turns out, you've suddenly developed quite the knack for improvisation speech. The more you speak, the louder the crowd's cheering gets, turning the kayak brigade into a frenzied cheerful armada. Then you deliver the last line "AND THEN, WE WILL GET ALL THE BREAKFAST TACOS". Finally, everyone loses their collective s&$, fireworks blast off in the distance, and breakfast tacos start raining down like confetti. Welcome to Riverside!
Apartment Amenities
Designer interior finishes
Gourmet chef kitchens with stainless steel ENERGY STAR® appliances
Elegant quartz countertops
Soft close cabinets and drawers
Deep undermount sinks with modern kitchen faucets and pull-down sprayers
Vinyl wood flooring
Ceramic tile backsplashes
Ceiling fans
Full-size GE washers and dryers*
Huge walk-in closets
Scenic downtown and Lady Bird Lake views*
Private balconies and patios
Private fenced yards*
Spa inspired bathrooms with oversized soaking tubs
5-panel interior doors
Brand new renovated apartments
Community Amenities
ENERGY STAR® Certified community
Two courtyard swimming pools
24-hour state-of-the-art fitness zone
Social hub with full kitchen
24-hour java stop with Starbucks coffee
Cyber zone & reservable conference room with Wi-Fi
Scenic rooftop deck
Direct lake access and boat docks & kayak storage
Steps to Lady Bird Lake hike & bike trail
On-site laundry facilities
Covered garage with direct access at each level & reservable spaces available
Over 15,000 square feet of on-site retail and restaurants
Conveniently located near UT shuttle and Cap Metro stop
5 minutes to Downtown
Pet-friendly community with dog park and paw wash
Interior resident storage rooms available
Valet trash and recycling with complimentary recycling bags