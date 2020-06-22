1620 W Braker Ln B

Amenities
2 Bedroom North Central Austin near The Domain - Property Id: 64947
Cute and cozy duplex unit near The Domain.
2 bedrooms / 1 bath / 1 car garage/ 2 off-street parking spaces.
Open living area w/ vaulted ceiling.
W/D connections inside the unit.
Private fenced backyard.
Convenient to MoPac and I-35.
Close to The Domain Shopping Center / ACC / North Austin Medical Center.
Pets welcome w/ restricted breeds and weight.
Monthly income at least 3 times of monthly rent.
Requires criminal background, rental history and credit checks.
Reply here or Text 512-270-9388 for information or viewing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/64947
Property Id 64947
(RLNE5850582)