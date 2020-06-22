1620 W Braker Ln B

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2 Bedroom North Central Austin near The Domain - Property Id: 64947



Cute and cozy duplex unit near The Domain.

2 bedrooms / 1 bath / 1 car garage/ 2 off-street parking spaces.

Open living area w/ vaulted ceiling.

W/D connections inside the unit.

Private fenced backyard.

Convenient to MoPac and I-35.

Close to The Domain Shopping Center / ACC / North Austin Medical Center.

Pets welcome w/ restricted breeds and weight.

Monthly income at least 3 times of monthly rent.

Requires criminal background, rental history and credit checks.

Reply here or Text 512-270-9388 for information or viewing.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/64947

