All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 1620 W Braker Ln B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1620 W Braker Ln B
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

1620 W Braker Ln B

1620 West Braker Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1620 West Braker Lane, Austin, TX 78758
Gracywoods

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2 Bedroom North Central Austin near The Domain - Property Id: 64947

Cute and cozy duplex unit near The Domain.
2 bedrooms / 1 bath / 1 car garage/ 2 off-street parking spaces.
Open living area w/ vaulted ceiling.
W/D connections inside the unit.
Private fenced backyard.
Convenient to MoPac and I-35.
Close to The Domain Shopping Center / ACC / North Austin Medical Center.
Pets welcome w/ restricted breeds and weight.
Monthly income at least 3 times of monthly rent.
Requires criminal background, rental history and credit checks.
Reply here or Text 512-270-9388 for information or viewing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/64947
Property Id 64947

(RLNE5850582)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1620 W Braker Ln B have any available units?
1620 W Braker Ln B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1620 W Braker Ln B have?
Some of 1620 W Braker Ln B's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1620 W Braker Ln B currently offering any rent specials?
1620 W Braker Ln B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1620 W Braker Ln B pet-friendly?
Yes, 1620 W Braker Ln B is pet friendly.
Does 1620 W Braker Ln B offer parking?
Yes, 1620 W Braker Ln B does offer parking.
Does 1620 W Braker Ln B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1620 W Braker Ln B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1620 W Braker Ln B have a pool?
No, 1620 W Braker Ln B does not have a pool.
Does 1620 W Braker Ln B have accessible units?
No, 1620 W Braker Ln B does not have accessible units.
Does 1620 W Braker Ln B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1620 W Braker Ln B has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pointe 360
6804 N Capital of Texas Hwy
Austin, TX 78750
Fort Branch at Truman's Landing
5800 Techni Center Dr
Austin, TX 78721
Windsor on the Lake
43 Rainey St
Austin, TX 78701
The Beverly Austin
901 Red River St
Austin, TX 78701
RARE Apartments
6407 Springdale Rd
Austin, TX 78723
Preserve at Rolling Oaks
15450 FM-1325
Austin, TX 78728
Creekstone
8054 Exchange Dr
Austin, TX 78754
Camden Rainey Street
91 Rainey St
Austin, TX 78701

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin