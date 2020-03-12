1616 ROYAL CREST DR

Amenities

on-site laundry google fiber dogs allowed recently renovated walk in closets pool

Live within walking distance to numerous restaurants, retail shopping, and some favorite Austin nightlife locations. The location puts you close to downtown and the Lady Bird Lake Hike and Bike Trail. Amazing amenities and features such as a basketball court, pool, 2 laundry facilities, a dog park, dog wash stations, Google fiber, grilling stations, designer fixtures, designer tile backsplashes, faux wood plank flooring, quartz countertops, walk in closets and much more. Pets are welcome too! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.