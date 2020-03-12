All apartments in Austin
Last updated May 26 2020

1616 ROYAL CREST DR

1616 Royal Crest Drive · (512) 318-2859
Location

1616 Royal Crest Drive, Austin, TX 78741
Riverside

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$965

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 670 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
google fiber
dogs allowed
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
dog park
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
google fiber
Live within walking distance to numerous restaurants, retail shopping, and some favorite Austin nightlife locations. The location puts you close to downtown and the Lady Bird Lake Hike and Bike Trail. Amazing amenities and features such as a basketball court, pool, 2 laundry facilities, a dog park, dog wash stations, Google fiber, grilling stations, designer fixtures, designer tile backsplashes, faux wood plank flooring, quartz countertops, walk in closets and much more. Pets are welcome too! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1616 ROYAL CREST DR have any available units?
1616 ROYAL CREST DR has a unit available for $965 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1616 ROYAL CREST DR have?
Some of 1616 ROYAL CREST DR's amenities include on-site laundry, google fiber, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1616 ROYAL CREST DR currently offering any rent specials?
1616 ROYAL CREST DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1616 ROYAL CREST DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 1616 ROYAL CREST DR is pet friendly.
Does 1616 ROYAL CREST DR offer parking?
No, 1616 ROYAL CREST DR does not offer parking.
Does 1616 ROYAL CREST DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1616 ROYAL CREST DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1616 ROYAL CREST DR have a pool?
Yes, 1616 ROYAL CREST DR has a pool.
Does 1616 ROYAL CREST DR have accessible units?
No, 1616 ROYAL CREST DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1616 ROYAL CREST DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 1616 ROYAL CREST DR does not have units with dishwashers.
