Last updated May 29 2019 at 11:56 PM

1603 Garden Street

1603 Garden Street · No Longer Available
Location

1603 Garden Street, Austin, TX 78702
East Cesar Chavez

Amenities

Remodel completed 5/24/2019. Home is a unique 3 bedroom, 2 baths, with 2 kitchen areas in convenient proximity to downtown Austin. Property lease includes refrigerator, washer, and dryer. House backs up to commercial garden instead of another house. Fruit trees abound and the smell of a neighboring garden is very pleasant. 2 storage units on the property for tenant use. Pet-friendly. Online application only at https:pathfinder.managebuilding.com .

Showings start date: May 24, 2019
Occupancy availability date: May 24, 2019

For showing appointment, contact Erica Gutierrez with Pathfinder Property Management at 512-541-0305.

Listed with Pathfinder Property Management
Agent: Kimberly Ann Parker
Contact Number: 512-731-7395
Contact Email: kimberly@PathfinderTexas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1603 Garden Street have any available units?
1603 Garden Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1603 Garden Street have?
Some of 1603 Garden Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1603 Garden Street currently offering any rent specials?
1603 Garden Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1603 Garden Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1603 Garden Street is pet friendly.
Does 1603 Garden Street offer parking?
No, 1603 Garden Street does not offer parking.
Does 1603 Garden Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1603 Garden Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1603 Garden Street have a pool?
No, 1603 Garden Street does not have a pool.
Does 1603 Garden Street have accessible units?
No, 1603 Garden Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1603 Garden Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1603 Garden Street has units with dishwashers.
