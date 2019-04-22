1601 West 29th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Classic 1940's Style 2 bedroom in Central Austin with Hardwood Floors - Must SEE to believe! This beautifully styled two bedroom has original hard wood floors and window shutters! Two full baths with a large master suite. Large backyard! Gas cooking and W/D machines included! The property also has a wood burning fireplace! Located on West 29th St. between Mopac and Lamar! Great location!



$2,500 per month / $1,000 deposit



Contact Lynx Property Services: 512.326.2722 opt. 1 or email: agent@lynxpropertyservices.com Professionally managed by Lynx Property Services



(RLNE2617347)