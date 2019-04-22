All apartments in Austin
1601 West 29th Street

1601 West 29th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1601 West 29th Street, Austin, TX 78703
Windsor Road

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Classic 1940's Style 2 bedroom in Central Austin with Hardwood Floors - Must SEE to believe! This beautifully styled two bedroom has original hard wood floors and window shutters! Two full baths with a large master suite. Large backyard! Gas cooking and W/D machines included! The property also has a wood burning fireplace! Located on West 29th St. between Mopac and Lamar! Great location!

$2,500 per month / $1,000 deposit

Contact Lynx Property Services: 512.326.2722 opt. 1 or email: agent@lynxpropertyservices.com Professionally managed by Lynx Property Services

(RLNE2617347)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1601 West 29th Street have any available units?
1601 West 29th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1601 West 29th Street have?
Some of 1601 West 29th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1601 West 29th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1601 West 29th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1601 West 29th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1601 West 29th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1601 West 29th Street offer parking?
No, 1601 West 29th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1601 West 29th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1601 West 29th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1601 West 29th Street have a pool?
No, 1601 West 29th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1601 West 29th Street have accessible units?
No, 1601 West 29th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1601 West 29th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1601 West 29th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
