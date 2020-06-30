All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 1601 Adriane Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1601 Adriane Dr
Last updated November 29 2019 at 8:27 AM

1601 Adriane Dr

1601 Adriane Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1601 Adriane Drive, Austin, TX 78721
MLK

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
new construction
New construction in 2017 fully furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom free-standing home for rent. Price includes utilities, cable and WiFi. Only one neighbor, surrounded by trees on two sides. Hardwood floors throughout, plenty of closet space, single car garage, extremely energy-efficient, spacious kitchen, open floor plan.

Two minute drive to Mueller, 7 minutes to downtown and 8 minutes to the University of Texas. Covered patio in the completely fenced and private back yard. Brand new appliances including washer and dryer. Completely furnished. Three month lease option available. This is as worry-free as it gets!

Tours of the home are by appointment only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1601 Adriane Dr have any available units?
1601 Adriane Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1601 Adriane Dr have?
Some of 1601 Adriane Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1601 Adriane Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1601 Adriane Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1601 Adriane Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1601 Adriane Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1601 Adriane Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1601 Adriane Dr offers parking.
Does 1601 Adriane Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1601 Adriane Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1601 Adriane Dr have a pool?
No, 1601 Adriane Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1601 Adriane Dr have accessible units?
No, 1601 Adriane Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1601 Adriane Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1601 Adriane Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bell Quarry Hill
7000 Convict Hill Rd
Austin, TX 78749
Volume 5
2500 E 22nd St
Austin, TX 78722
43 Hyde
4310 Avenue B
Austin, TX 78751
Establishment
3501 S 1st St
Austin, TX 78704
Settler's Ridge
12800 Harrisglenn Dr
Austin, TX 78753
Indigo
10800 Lakeline Blvd
Austin, TX 78717
Amor
1200 Mearns Meadow Blvd
Austin, TX 78758
Hunt Club Austin
3101 Shoreline Dr
Austin, TX 78728

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin