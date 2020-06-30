1601 Adriane Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage internet access new construction

New construction in 2017 fully furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom free-standing home for rent. Price includes utilities, cable and WiFi. Only one neighbor, surrounded by trees on two sides. Hardwood floors throughout, plenty of closet space, single car garage, extremely energy-efficient, spacious kitchen, open floor plan.



Two minute drive to Mueller, 7 minutes to downtown and 8 minutes to the University of Texas. Covered patio in the completely fenced and private back yard. Brand new appliances including washer and dryer. Completely furnished. Three month lease option available. This is as worry-free as it gets!



Tours of the home are by appointment only.